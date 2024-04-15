Rhoda’s Substack
Rumble is restored for French users after landmark win in court
Rumble has successfully regained full access to its platform in France following a landmark court ruling on 14 October 2025.
Political Prisoner Reiner Fuellmich must be released now!
Dr.
A new study: The Legal Foundations of Israel and the Origins of the Name “Palestine”
Last week, the Centre for the Study of Political Islam International released a landmark study on the legal foundations of Israel and the origins of the…
MPs laugh at the suggestion that they are responsible for high energy bills in the UK
Chris Norbury, the chief executive of E.On UK, stated that even if the wholesale price of energy were zero, household energy bills would still remain at…
April 2024
David Blunkett is trying to resuscitate his identity card system; we've been here before
Identity cards have become a hot topic in the UK due to the upcoming elections and their focus on migration. We’ve been here before. Once again, we must…
Climate alarmists are warned that banks won’t play their part in “net zero” commitments
The financial industry's initial rush to commit to net zero carbon footprints at the 2021 COP26 summit in Glasgow has hit a reality check.
This is Rhoda’s Substack.
