Decades of consensus around the so-called climate catastrophe are now running into new economic, technological and geopolitical realities.

Mix in AI and its unprecedented demand for large-scale electricity generation, and we have a global climate conversation that demands to be reckoned with.

Follow The Expose HERE

Professor Victor Davis Hanson is an American classicist, military historian and political commentator. He is the author or editor of over two dozen books and has written extensively on ancient warfare, agrarianism and contemporary politics for outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, National Review, and The New York Times. He is a Senior Contributor to The Daily Signal.

Last month, Victor Davis Hanson broke down how the foundations of decades of “green orthodoxy” are shifting during an episode of the ‘Victor Davis Hanson: In a Few Words’ podcast.

Introducing Hanson’s video, Climate Realism said:

As economic reality, technological limits, and shifting geopolitics continue to erode the false narrative of imminent climate catastrophe, even longtime voices within mainstream outlets are beginning to acknowledge what sceptics have pointed out for decades. Newsweek’s recent piece, ‘The Welcome Demise of Climate Change Catastrophism’, highlights this overdue course correction, while Matt Ridley’s analysis in The Spectator underscores how empirical evidence and real-world energy constraints have outpaced fashionable “green orthodoxy.” Add to this Bill Gates’ earlier climate apostasy, admitting that climate change won’t lead to “humanity’s demise” after all, and it becomes clear that the debate is no longer between “deniers” and “experts,” but between data and dogma. As Victor Davis Hanson notes in his latest video, the gap between elite climate rhetoric and elite climate behaviour speaks louder than any slogan, and today’s rapidly growing electricity demands - from AI to heavy industry - are forcing a reckoning long overdue.

In his podcast, Hanson said that he didn’t think in his lifetime he would see an end to the dominant man-made climate change catastrophe narrative, even though there were inconsistencies. But recently, something’s changed all of that: artificial intelligence (“AI”).

“[AI is] going to require an unprecedented level of electrical generation. It takes huge amounts of electricity - we don’t have it. And we will not get it by subsidising wind turbines and solar panels.

“[CEO of Open AI Sam Altman said] we’re going to have to build 100, 1-gigawatt plants; that’s the size of a large nuclear reactor, 1,000 megawatts. We’re going to have to build, he says, 100 per year or the equivalent of clean coal or natural gas.”

As Hanson explains, geopolitics is also adding to the green agenda’s demise.

Governments that push the elimination of producing “fossil fuels” are pushing up the price of oil and gas. When President Donald Trump won the election and started pumping oil again, the price of world oil started to reduce. “That hurts Iran and that hurts Russia and that benefits our allies like Europe and Japan,” Hanson said.

And then there’s China’s efforts to take advantage of the West using the global warming scam.

China is playing the West, Hanson said. “It talks a great game about global warming … And then what does it do?”

“Two things,” he explained. “[China] subsidises cheap export of solar panels and wind turbines below the cost of production to bankrupt competing industries in Europe, the United States, to get the West hooked on solar and wind, even though it is a very expensive and unreliable source of electricity.

“Meanwhile, as we get hooked on Chinese exports, they build two to three coal or nuclear plants per month. Affordable energy that will give them a competitive edge over the West.”

And then there’s the poorer countries seeing the false climate change narrative as an opportunity to demand the West pays reparations for causing “global warming.”

The Daily Signal: Victor Davis Hanson | Is the Era of ‘Climate Change Orthodoxy’ Dying?, 19 November 2025 (11 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Further reading: