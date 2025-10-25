The Lucis Trust has been publishing audios of its 2025 Centennial Conclave meetings, a convening of a hidden Spiritual Hierarchy to advance the “divine Plan.”

According to exoteric teachings, 2025 represents a pivotal moment in spiritual evolution and, as such, they have been preparing for the “Externalisation of the Hierarchy” - the emergence of these hidden masters (Spiritual hierarchy) into public work.

Matthew Schanche and Andrew Bikichky discuss what this all means and reveal audio recordings from the Conclave that capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of the Christ.”

The Lucis Trust is an organisation founded in the early 20th century by Alice A. Bailey, a Theosophist, occultist and a prominent figure in the New Age movement. Originally named The Lucifer Publishing Company, it was later renamed Lucis Trust (meaning “light” or “bringer of light”) and is known for publishing esoteric spiritual texts.

Gary Wayne summarised the origins of the Lucis Trust and Bailey’s beliefs in his book, ‘The Genesis 6 Conspiracy’:

Baily founded the Lucis Trust, originally known as Lucifer’s Press, an offshoot of the Theosophical Society designed to publish the teachings from her spirit guides. She also founded the Theosophical Network in 1961, which has established arcane schools and organisations such as World Goodwill, which formed another occultist organisation called World Union, all dedicated to implementing world government. Bailey’s arcane schools teach occult philosophy received by Bailey from her purported Tibetan spirit guides, Kuthumi and Djwal Khul, to initiate a “New Group of World Servers” to assist the Masters of the Great White Lodge. The White Lodge in Theosophist and occultic systems is a Secret (Snake) Brotherhood of Advanced Souls that forms the hidden world government. This alleged and extremely powerful organisation is further known in occultism to be the Great White Brotherhood. [Gary] Kah has found that all these groups are directly linked to the World Constitution Parliament Association. The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: Blavatsky, Bailey and Theosophy, The Expose, 15 August 2025

As well as being associated with initiatives such as the World Goodwill, the Lucis Trust has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (“ECOSOC”).

In 2011, Walter Veith gave a lecture on the United Nations’ (“UN’s”) agenda during which he exposed the real motives behind the UN’s New World Order: the creation of a global religio-political system. The aim is that the world is going to move towards a unified and universal world religion, he explained and quoted a letter published by World Goodwill in 1993, which said:

“The universal world religion … will neither be Christian nor heathen, neither Jew nor Gentile but simply one great body of believers gathered out of all the current religions … They will accept the same truth … they will recognise divine sonship and will seek unitedly to co-operate with the divine Plan.”—Alice Bailey, Problems of Humanity (first published in 1947, and edited and republished by Lucis Publishing Company in 1964) ‘The United Nations New World Order’ by Walter Veith, Total Onslaught, Episode 26, begin timestamp 1:31:25

Bailey’s “divine Plan” is neither Christian nor Jewish, as will be revealed in the following.

Assembly of the Hierarchy

According to Bailey, a “General Assembly of the Hierarchy” has been occurring every 100 years since 1425 to determine the spiritual and political direction of humanity for the next century. “The 25th year of each century is when the hidden Spiritual Hierarchy meets in conclave to advance a ‘divine Plan’ for evolution,” Sixbert Sangwa wrote and explained that, according to esoteric teachings, in 2025, a “Great Assembly” will convene:

Alice Bailey taught that a Spiritual Hierarchy of enlightened beings - sometimes called the “Ascended Masters” or “Great White Brotherhood” - guides humanity’s evolution behind the scenes. This Hierarchy, she said, consists of advanced spiritual entities (many having once been human) who work on “inner spiritual planes” to carry out the supposed “Plan of God” on earth. They are organised in ranks (Masters, initiates, disciples) and headed by a being called Sanat Kumara or the “Lord of the World.” The Christ, identified as the “World Teacher” or “Lord Maitreya,” presides over a major division of the Hierarchy, while the Buddha stands alongside in recognition of the Christ’s divine task. Other key figures include the Tibetan Master Djwhal Khul (Bailey’s alleged spiritual guide), the Manu (head of the first great hierarchical group), and Masters like Morya and Jupiter, each assigned specific roles in implementing the “divine Plan.” While this Hierarchy remains hidden from ordinary view, Bailey claimed it periodically meets in a grand council to assess progress and impart new energies for the coming era. According to Bailey’s ‘The Externalisation of the Hierarchy’ (published 1957), these high adepts meet in a “General Assembly of the Hierarchy” once every hundred years, precisely in the 25th year of each century. The most recent was held in 1925, and the next, which she qualified as “Great” General Assembly, is scheduled for 2025. Bailey wrote that during the years leading up to 2025 (“the Stage of the Forerunner”), the Hierarchy would be actively preparing for a planned event called the “Externalisation of the Hierarchy” - essentially, the emergence of these hidden masters into public work. The Great General Assembly of 2025: Unveiling an Occult Agenda and Biblical Prophecy, Sixbert Sangwa, 11 May 2025

To mark the convening of this hidden “Spiritual Hierarchy,” in June 2025 the Lucis Trust held its “Centennial Conclave,” just before the summer solstice. Various key spiritual observances, including World Invocation Day on 11 June 2025, were being coordinated globally to align with this event.

“This year is described as ‘The Stage of the Forerunner’, a preparatory and revelatory period ahead of the anticipated ‘Reappearance of the Christ’, with major spiritual observances like the Seven Rays Conference and World Invocation Day scheduled for June, coinciding with the Gemini Full Moon,” Courteney Turner wrote earlier this year.

“The year 2025 represents a pivotal moment in spiritual evolution according to esoteric teachings, marking the convergence of three major planetary centres - Shamballa, Hierarchy and Humanity - in what is anticipated to be a momentous centennial conclave,” Turner wrote.

Note: “Shamballa” most commonly refers to a spiritual kingdom in Tibetan Buddhist tradition. The Lucis Trust refers to it as “the centre where the Will of God is known.” “Hierarchy … has been known by many names, including the spiritual Hierarchy, the Masters of the Wisdom, the Elder Brothers, the rishis of India, and the Communion of Saints,” Lucis Trust says. Lucis Trust describes “Humanity” as “the world disciple” in the tradition of “the Tibetan.”

Inside the Centennial Conclave

In the video below, Matthew Schanche has compiled audio from inside Lucis Trust’s Centennial Conclave. The compilation includes audios from the ‘Christ Festival 2025 - Gemini Full Moon - New York’, ‘Festival of Cancer 2025 – London’, ‘Festival of Cancer 2025 - New York’, ‘Festival of Christ 2025 – London’, ‘New Moon Meditation Meeting - June 2025 – London’ and the ‘New Moon Meditation Meeting - June 2025 - New York’.

As we listen to the audios, Schanche advises we take note of the language they use. “They use a lot of language that’s happening in the churches today, primarily based on love and light and not being separate but having this ecumenical experience. This is very important to understand - that this is coming from an outwardly open luciferian organisation. So, I want people to have their ears tuned to that,” he said, because there’s a lot that sounds Biblically accurate - that’s how the deception works.

“This is why we’re going to look at, again, what Alice A. Bailey ... says about using the Christian churches to make this fusion to allow this ‘externalisation’ of this hidden hierarchy to no longer be hidden, but to be visible through the Christian churches. And that should scare everybody because much of what’s happening today is driving people to those Christian churches, but not with a basis in the Bible,” Schanche said.

Schanche and his co-host, Andrew Bikichky, provide commentary throughout to give the Conclave audio context and explain how it fits into what is happening in the world today.

Before we delve into the evil plans that satan and his minions make, we should always put on the whole armour of God. If, at any time, you feel frightened or confused when hearing or reading about satanic plans, take a break and read Psalm 23. Although fear and confusion are natural conditions of the mind, satan uses fear and confusion to stop you from knowing the truth. Meditating on God’s written word will cast satan aside and enable the Holy Spirit to witness to you without hindrance. If you do not have a Bible to hand, ask the Holy Spirit to guide you and direct you.

Matthew Schanche: The Plan to Fake the Return of Jesus: Real Audio From Inside Lucifer Trust Meetings, 22 October 2025

You can also watch the video above on Rumble HERE. We have embedded the video to begin at timestamp 43:20.

