Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most iconic coastal destinations located 7 km east of Sydney’s central business district, is at the centre of a national tragedy following a deadly terrorist attack on Sunday. What has stirred up Islamic terrorism in Australia?

Father and son Sajid, a Pakistani immigrant, and Naveed Akram opened fire on 2,000 attendees at the Chabad ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ gathering near Archer Park, killing at least 15, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Alex Kleytman who was a Holocaust survivor and 10-year-old Matilda Poltavchenko.

Syrian-born Ahmed al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old bystander, tackled one attacker and saved lives despite being shot and injured.

In the wake of the tragedy, Australia is reigniting debates over gun control laws, with calls for stricter regulations echoing across political and public spheres. Vigils are being planned across major cities, including Sydney, to honour the victims. Some of which, “pro-Palestinians” are attempting to disrupt.

As expected, this horrific incident at Bondi Beach has sparked a plethora of comments and theories online - some of which can only be described as absurd, ridiculous or plain bizarre.

It’s important at times like these to challenge social media commentators and ask them to justify their claims. Many will be making outrageous comments to attract attention, for clickbait, and others will be posting comments to reinforce their pre-disposed beliefs and try to convince others to follow these beliefs. And, of course, some are either running a PsyOp for a broader agenda or will take the opportunity to push out propaganda for that cause under the concept of “never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Always ask who, what, where, when and how; just because someone posts a remark or comment, it does not make it true. For example, if an image is posted with no reference to where it was taken, when it was taken and who it was taken by, how can you trust the sentence placed underneath it describing what it is showing? Images can be generated by artificial intelligence programs, two or more images can be edited to appear as one and even genuine images can be taken out of context and used to spread propaganda and lies. Stop and think, don’t just blindly believe.

There is likely to be much discussion over the coming days and as more information becomes available, those discussions are likely to evolve. In the meantime, below is a discussion between former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus and journalist Michael Tracey.

By Mario Nawfal

Netanyahu blamed Australia’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

Some Arab journalists blamed the war on Gaza.

Other Israeli journalists pointed at Iran.

Conspiracy theorists claimed it’s an Israeli false flag attack.

Today, I have former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus and journalist Michael Tracey to discuss what led to this horrific attack and what the repercussions could be.

Conricus pulls no punches: he wasn’t surprised by the attack, seeing it as the grim payoff of “globalise the Intifada” rhetoric and an Aussie government that’s “weak and cowardly,” quick to bash Israel while letting hate fester.

He states examples, including chants like “gas the Jews” at Sydney protests right after October 7, unpunished synagogue attacks, and Jews told to ditch their kippahs for safety.

Tracey fires back: How can the recognition of a Palestinian State be the instigator of this hate, when similar attacks against Jews have been seen in the US, a country that has not recognised the state of Palestine?

A more plausible reason? The horrific war in Gaza, fuelling rage and hate globally.

He reminds Conricus of Trump’s many statements warning that the world’s perception of Israel is souring due to the war in Gaza.

And those hate speech chants?

That’s free speech in action, something every American values in their constitution.

This debate cuts to the heart of how foreign policy bleeds into domestic hate, with Australia now a cautionary tale during spiking global anti-semitism. Conricus fears more violence without crackdowns; Tracey warns that overreach could backfire on freedoms. Either way, it’s a wake-up call for leaders worldwide.

03:10 – “This is what it means when people say globalise the Intifada”

05:01 – Jewish Australians felt “betrayed by legislators, exposed by law enforcement”

08:00 – “Chanting ‘gas the Jews’ just miles from Bondi Beach”

10:25 – “Not one hate crime suspect brought to justice in Australia”

13:00 – “The line between pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas is a fake distinction”

16:13 – “Today, Hamas is the dominant Palestinian political organisation”

18:11 – “Many protesters were literally paid to be there, on salary”

20:22 – “Islamists want to dominate the West, not integrate into it”

23:03 – Sweden went from open borders to zero immigration — a cautionary tale

25:00 – Muslim hero Ahmed Al-Ahmed saves lives in Bondi shooting

26:22 – “False flag theories? Claims Israel or Iran is behind the attack”

28:08 – “Attackers weren’t trained, could have caused much worse carnage”

30:59 – “Blowback from Gaza campaign is real, even Trump admits it”

33:17 – “Mass propaganda and fake news against Israel fuel lone wolf attacks”

35:45 – “Unarmed Jewish civilians around the world pay the price for incitement”

Bondi Beach Bloodbath: What Lit The Fuse? 15 December 2025 (36 mins)

