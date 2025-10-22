Hamas continues to commit atrocities in Gaza. Last week, videos were circulated of public executions of its opponents. This week, videos of further brutal tactics by Hamas terrorists, such as breaking victims’ legs with iron bars and kneecapping them, have been circulated.

Yet the “pro-Palestinians” say nothing. Why? Below, we briefly highlight the affiliations of the Palestine Coalition, which is the group that has been organising the latest “pro-Palestinian” protests. These affiliations point to the reason why the “Palestinian cause” will not call for Hamas to be held accountable for its acts of terrorism.

People take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in London, October 2024. Source: The Standard . Follow The Expose HERE

Atrocities Committed by Hamas Continue

On 13-14 October, a video widely shared on social media showed masked Hamas terrorists publicly executing men in Gaza City, with the victims reportedly accused of collaborating with Israel.

The footage, apparently from Monday [13 October] evening, showed the street execution of eight men, whom the armed group branded “collaborators and outlaws.” In the graphic video, eight badly beaten men can be seen blindfolded and kneeling in the street before each is shot dead by gunmen wearing the green headbands associated with Hamas. Without providing evidence, Hamas, in a statement, said the victims were “criminals and collaborators with Israel.” Hamas Brutally Executes 8 Gazans In Public Amid Trump’s ‘Disarm’ Warning, NDTV World, 15 October 2025

The video was verified by CNN to have been filmed in the al Sabra neighbourhood. A Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel claimed the executions followed legal procedures, though the claim has been widely disputed.

According to CNN, the Palestinian Authority condemned the killings as “heinous crimes” and “a blatant violation of human rights,” and the Independent Commission for Human Rights (“ICHR”) said the “acts constitute grave legal and moral crimes that require urgent condemnation and accountability.”

That the IHCR has openly condemned Hamas’ terrorism is a significant shift, if it can be believed.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights of Palestine is a national human rights institution established by former Palestine Liberation Organisation (“PLO”) Chairman Yasser Arafat. It has been described as serving both as a monitor of Palestinian Authority compliance with human rights standards and as a vehicle for promoting PLO political propaganda.

The ICHR has been criticised for its associations with groups designated as terrorist organisations - including Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestinian Islamic Jihad - and for its staff’s public support of violent actions and convicted terrorists.

Read more: Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR), NGO Monitor

On 15 October, the US military’s Middle East command called on Hamas to stop its violence against civilians in Gaza and disarm “without delay.”

Despite all the condemnation, the atrocities being committed by Hamas continue. Yesterday, the Daily Mail reported further brutal tactics by Hamas terrorists, such as breaking victims’ legs with iron bars and kneecapping them.

One disturbing clip shows two men being brutally beaten after being dragged across the ground by what Israel claims are masked Hamas militants. They can be seen crying out in pain as they hold their arms out in front of their faces in an attempt to protect themselves from being beaten. A crowd of attackers soon swarmed around the pair, raising their weapons and pointing their guns in their direction. One man, who appears to have a black sack over his head, is seen writhing on the ground in agony with his hands bound with rope behind his back as the attackers smash bars across his kneecaps with force. As he squirms on the dusty road after being dumped beside a vehicle, three men donning black masks repeatedly beat him with long, thick sticks. They drag him again and throw him next to another civilian, who is also tied up, before beating them both and shooting at their knees. At least one of the men appeared to be hit by a bullet, as he screams out in pain, and just a moment later, one of the alleged Hamas enforcers steps on the head of a captive, crushing his face into the dirt. In another clip, a topless man can be seen being dragged by his bound wrists face down through a crowd by two masked men. Barefoot and only wearing a pair of tracksuit pants, he is dropped onto the ground before being kicked in the torso and shins by at least four enforcers carrying weapons. He soon starts being beaten by the group who smash down their bars across his half-naked body. The victim appears to barely react, his limp body taking the blows as he lies on the sandy floor at the feet of the alleged Hamas militants. After a few moments of continued beating, one of the masked assailants lifts up the leg of the civilian so the other alleged Hamas attacker can smash the kneecap of the injured man. After hitting his knee until his leg goes limp, they roll him over and begin crashing their sticks across the skin on his back. He is left in a bloody state on the ground as three masked men walk, circle his body and point at him to the crowd - seemingly as a warning or message to other Palestinian civilians. Horrific videos show Palestinians having their legs broken with iron bars and being kneecapped by Hamas enforcers as terror group tightens its grip on Gaza, Daily Mail, 21 February 2025

These acts are not the acts of Hamas “fighters,” they are the acts of terrorists. Heinous crimes that should be on television every night until the perpetrators are brought to account.

Palestine Coalition, Politicians and Journalists

On 11 October, the day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza, “tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters” gathered in central London, according to the BBC. During the march, organised by the Palestine Coalition, slogans such as “stop arming Israel” and “free Palestine” could be seen.

Has anyone witnessed “pro-Palestinian” protestors calling for Hamas to stop its terrorism in Gaza? No? It’s not surprising, and don’t expect them to stand up for Gazans’ lives any time soon.

The Palestine Coalition is part of a coalition which comprises the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign is a UK-based organisation that promotes anti-Israel campaigns and has ties to terrorist organisations, with some of its members and affiliates having connections to EU-designated terror groups. It has links to UK politicians and former politicians, such as Jeremy Corbyn and George Galloway, and has also collaborated with other groups like Black Lives Matter.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza has taken effect, Corbyn, a Member of the UK Parliament, has declared, “We are a global movement for Palestine and we are never going away.” When Corbyn uses the word “Palestine,” he is referring to a political agenda; he is not referring to the well-being of the people who live in Gaza. This explains why he will not stand up for Gazans who do not support Hamas, which represents the “Palestinian cause.”

Hamas is an Islamist “Palestinian” nationalist movement that originated as the political and military wing of the “Palestinian” branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. It remains strongly rooted in the “Palestinian” - and particularly the Gazan - branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Related: Hamas’ Ideological Ties to the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood, Oasis Centre, 5 November 2024

The Muslim Association of Britain (“MAB”) has direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. A 2013 article by the Gatestone Institute noted that MAB was “considered to be part of the European Muslim Brotherhood,” referencing an article published by The Global Muslim Brotherhood Daily Watch (“GMBDW”) earlier in the same year, which stated:

Wikipedia notes the specific left-wing parties that MAB was involved with and BMI wished to continue involvement with: the Green Party and Respect Party. There appears to be no association of MAB or BMI with the Green Party now, not publicly, anyhow. However, in recent years, the Green Party has seen a surge in support from Muslims in the UK which has led to the formation of the “Muslim Greens.”

The Respect Party was established by Salma Yaqoob and George Monbiot, a journalist who writes a regular column for The Guardian. Wikipedia gives a brief history of the Respect Party, which includes:

Arising in the aftermath of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, it grew out of the Stop the War Coalition … it was unofficially allied to the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), a far-left, Marxist group. In 2005, Respect’s candidate George Galloway was elected MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. In 2007, a schism emerged in the party between SWP supporters and the Respect Renewal group led by Galloway and Yaqoob; the former group left the party to form the Left List. Over the coming years, Respect gradually lost its council seats and it deregistered with the Electoral Commission in 2016. Respect Party, Wikipedia

The Muslim Brotherhood’s only aim is to control the world through Islam; this is Islamism. As we have explained before, Islamism is not the same as the religion of Islam, and an adherent of Islamism, an Islamist, does not equate to being a Muslim.

Like the modern-day use of the word “Palestine,” Islamism is a political ideology which is, unlike personal religious practice, primarily concerned with power, governance and societal transformation.

Jeremy Corbyn is an Islamist. George Galloway is an Islamist. George Monbiot is an Islamist. The Green Party has, at the very least, collaborated with Islamists in the past. If the above is anything to go by, Islamism has been embedding itself in the left wing of UK politics for decades.

Read more: