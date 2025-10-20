Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was kidnapped from Mexico in October 2023, taken to Germany, arrested and incarcerated. He has been in a German prison ever since.

There are many things about his case which expose that the German criminal justice system is broken, but above all, extradition laws prohibit someone from being extradited for political prosecution or persecution reasons.

Earlier this month, Andrew Bridgen posted on Twitter (now X) that he was arranging to visit Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in prison “as soon as is possible.”

A couple of weeks earlier, Ni-Vanuatu film director Philippe Carillo had compiled calls from around the world, from well-known freedom advocates, for the immediate release of Dr. Fuellmich. One of the contributors was Bridgen.

“Reiner is a courageous lawyer who was an early warner about the dangers of the covid jabs and the whole pandemic response … The German government saw him as a danger to their narrative … Reiner Fuellmich is a political prisoner and his continued incarceration is an affront to freedom in Europe and Germany,” Bridgen said.

Adding, “I would urge Donald Trump’s Administration to acquaint themselves with the facts around this case and put pressure on the German government to release him as soon as possible.

“Remember Reiner Fuellmich. He’s in prison for warning us of the threats, the existential threats from the pandemic response. He must not be forgotten. He must be released.”

Philippe Carillo: Free Reiner Fuellmich! English Version, 13 September 2025 (67 mins). You can watch also watch the video above on Rumble HERE. In the description beneath the video on YouTube is a list of names of people making their statements and the relevant timestamps. Andrew Bridgen’s statement begins at timestamp 27:14.

Reiner Fuellmich (also written as Füllmich) is a German lawyer and former spokesman for the Corona Investigative Committee, a non-governmental investigative group based in Germany. He has been involved in efforts to pursue class action lawsuits in the United States against entities he alleges were responsible for damages stemming from the management of the covid pandemic, including claims related to the alleged misuse of PCR testing by German virologist Christian Drosten.

In September 2022, Viviane Fischer, a partner in the Corona Investigative Committee, accused Dr. Fuellmich of embezzling funds through overbilling for legal services. Fuellmich denied the allegations, claiming they were politically motivated to undermine the Committee’s investigation into deep state involvement in the global pandemic response.

Not to be deterred by Fischer’s false accusations, Dr. Fuellmich left the Corona Investigative Committee and founded the International Crime Investigative Committee (“ICIC”) to continue his work.

An arrest warrant for Dr. Fuellmich was issued in March 2023 while he was in Mexico. In October 2023, he was abducted by agents of the German state at an embassy in Mexico and taken to Germany, where he was arrested and held in pre-trial detention at Rosdorf prison.

In April 2025, Dr. Fuellmich was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The Berlin prosecutor’s office had previously stated there was no cause for a criminal investigation.

Last month, Dr. Fuellmich published a series of four voice memos. Part 1 was recorded on 9 September, Part 2 on 11 September, Part 3 on 15 September and Part 4 (below) on 30 September. You can find the full series and other statements made by Dr. Fuellmich on YouTube HERE, Substack HERE and ICIC HERE.

In Part 4, Dr. Fuellmich provided insights into his criminal complaint against Judge Schindler, the prosecutors, his accusers and others.

After explaining in detail what happened when he was kidnapped from Mexico and the proof that it was for political reasons, Dr. Fuellmich said that even if legal extradition processes had been followed, “the most important aspect of extradition law … is that no one must be extradited if this is for political reasons or political persecution.

“This means this is the overriding legal principle - no extradition when it comes to political persecution or prosecution. There are no two ways about this and, accordingly, I must immediately be set free now … There is no way that anyone can be extradited, let alone kidnapped, for political reasons. So, this is the end of the story and that’s why they have to let me go immediately.”

Reiner Fuellmich News Network: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Finale on 30 September 2025, 2 October 2025 (47 mins)

Transcript

(Note: In Europe, covid is referred to as “corona.”)

Dear friends, I will now turn to the fourth and final part of the four most important aspects of the criminal complaint I filed some six weeks ago and made public at the same time. Thus far, by the way, without any response to either of these two actions.

And this is now the best part, as we have come to realise after some investigative journalism, and a little bit of lawyers’ work to follow up on that investigative journalism. I had always felt that this - the kidnapping being disguised first as a fake deportation and then as a fake extradition and, to top this all off, with Judge Schindler lying about it in open court - that this would ultimately turn out to be the crowbar which will pry open Pandora’s box with all the dirty little and huge secrets of the completely broken German justice system.

But it was only after we had filed my criminal complaint that through the investigative journalism of Roger Bittel and Katja Woermer’s follow-up legal work, we now have definite proof that this entire criminal proceeding against me had from beginning to end been a fake proceeding to camouflage, to disguise the fact that in reality it was the German government, or rather its handlers, that tried to take me down for political, if you want to call the monstrous motivations that, for political reasons.

In reality, they are committing every crime they can to make sure that the international public will not understand that Corona was a well-planned test plandemic whose purpose was to see if through psychological mass manipulation and outright psychological terrorism, they could get a majority of the people to pseudo voluntarily participate in population reduction, the destruction of their economies and population control for those who survived.

Let me start this statement off like an opening statement in court. As you will see, after you have listened to what actually happened, after you have looked at the actual facts of this fake case against me, after you have seen what is in the prosecution’s, albeit incomplete, case file and after you have seen how both the prosecutions and the courts, albeit inept and bumbling, attempts at making the kidnapping in Tijuana, Mexico, appear to be first a deportation and then an extradition. And after you will have taken note of the fact that Judge Schindler went so far as to brazenly lie about all this in open court, you will have no doubt that that kidnapping served only one purpose: To, under the guise of fake criminal charges, conduct a political witch hunt combined with lawfare to take me down so that I would not be able to continue with my work exposing the plandemic and then, with the help of our international group of lawyers, hold everyone accountable who is responsible for the crimes against humanity committed.

If you add to these findings, the fake arrest warrant and the illegal replacement of the original fake charges with new fake charges and the abrupt stopping of the trial, in effect that’s what happened, and the denial of a fair hearing, the refusal to hear the defence’s witnesses, then I am absolutely certain that this is the exact conclusion that you will arrive at. It’s a political trial.

Now, as two countries or representatives and agencies of both Mexico and Germany participated in this kidnapping, it at first glance looks like a case of international state terrorism. But this is only what it looks like at first glance. When the fog from the monsters’ fog machines clears, I believe we will all slowly but surely see that this is not about Germany and Mexico, and German and Mexican representatives and agencies at all. Rather, it is about those monsters who are pulling the strings of these German and Mexican representatives and agencies from behind the scenes - because they think they own these German and Mexican representatives and agencies, if not the entire countries of Mexico and Germany, and can make them like puppets do whatever they want them to do without the German or Mexican people having any say in this.

Now, what an odd coincidence it seems that exactly at this moment, at this moment in time, Victor Orban of Hungary has made public the infamous George Soros’s secret plan to, with the help of his criminal NGOs, flood European countries with one million asylum seekers and other refugees per year from the war-torn North African countries and from the war-torn countries of the Middle East, to first destabilise those European countries and then, as a solution, present them with the utterly corrupt EU leadership as a mini One World Government, an EU government, with no national sovereignties left for any of the EU countries.

In other words, apart from my case, or maybe through my case, we are now seeing the bigger picture clearer. And now even some of those on the other side of the fence are asking themselves: Did Angela Merkel only do George Soros’s bidding when she opened the borders of effectively all of Europe in 2015? And did she only do Bill Gates’s bidding when she told Germans to destroy their economy and their health for the greater good, that is, to fight their, the monsters’, plandemic?

These are, of course, only rhetorical questions, as you on this side of the fence all know all too well.

Even though this statement will only focus on the issue of my kidnapping, the fake deportation and fake extradition, the lies of Judge Schindler and the scandalous leading role that both the German State Department and the Secretary of the Interior played from behind the scenes in this tale of the self-destruction of the German judicial system, I believe that it also gives us the opportunity to catch more than just a glimpse of the monsters who are pulling the strings from behind the scenes, of course.

In fact, the totality of the evidence we have been able to gather in the meantime, plus the additional info that is coming in from all sides now very rapidly, is more than just a glimpse of evil. There are now so many pieces of the puzzle of evil that I have no problem recognising very clear patterns of destruction, of covert destruction - not just in the evidence just made public by Victor Orban about what George Soros did to Europe in order to pursue the monsters divide and conquer strategy and in the murderous activities of that fake philanthropist Bill Gates who my Dutch colleague Arno van Kessel is about to bring down - most important, however, is that the monsters cannot stay in the shadows any longer. Their covert times are over. Everything is coming to light. And that is exactly what justice needs to kick in and the boomerangs of justice to find their targets.

So, let me get into the facts of the case. Let me recount the events as they began to take shape in March of 2023, until the actual abduction on October 11th of 2023. I will include Judge Schindler’s lie in the spring of 2024, that what had happened in Mexico, as he said, was just a deportation by the Mexican government, even though he knew for a fact that it wasn’t, but that instead the German government had - full well knowing, of course, that the only way to legally get their hands on me was an extradition proceeding, decided to circumvent that and to simply go ahead and kidnap me.

Because under no circumstances should I get a fair hearing that would have immediately made it clear that there were only fake criminal charges to use as a cover to take me down for political reasons, namely to stop me from continuing with my investigation of the plandemic and then make sure that an international legal reckoning would follow.

I actually don’t think that this true reason for what they did should be called a political reason, as the term criminal motivation to cover up billions of crimes against humanity is much more appropriate.

Before I start recounting these facts, allow me to once again remind you of the backdrop of this fake case.

In late 2021, early 2022, the German Domestic Intelligence Service, CPA, which stands for Constitutional Protection Agency, what a misnomer, tried to take me down the first time. But they ultimately failed because there was one lone holdout for the rule of law in Göttingen who wouldn’t take orders from the domestic intelligence service and who refused to open a criminal investigation against me when there was nothing criminal about anything I had done.

At that time, when they first tried to take me down, they had openly told her - this one lone holdout, her name is Reinicke - had told her that it was only that domestic intelligence service that was coming after me and needed help, needed a prosecutor, a willing prosecutor to help them. No other public agency, they said, was involved, and no one was to know about this attempt at taking me down for, well, political reasons.

They had done everything to point senior prosecutor Reinicke in the right direction by explaining to her that I had made a name for myself as an international lawyer who was openly critical of the anti-corona measures, that I owned my own law firm and that I had become a member of the only political party that was openly criticising the Government’s corona measures. A party which had then elected me as their leader and nominated me to run for chancellor in the general elections of, I believe, it was 2021.

Without giving Mrs. Reinicke even the slightest bit of a factual foundation for such an accusation, they told her to invent a crime, for example, fraud, or choose the catchall Nazi crime of violation of a fiduciary duty to take care of other people’s money.

After they had not made it past that guardian of the rule of law, Mrs. Reinicke, they tried again by setting their crazy secret weapon, the three deeply disturbed Berlin attorneys, in motion, who had been working for them since late 2021, probably since August of 2021. This time around, they made sure that again that Mrs. Reinicke, who was about to once again refuse to open a criminal investigation against me, would be rudely pushed aside by changing the file number so that prosecutor John, who had been transferred from Hanover to Göttingen for just that purpose, could step in and take over as their, well, stupid but willing tool for the destruction of the rule of law, not just in Göttingen but in Germany altogether as you will undoubtedly see at the end of this statement and from the events that will be unfolding in October of this memorable year of 2024.

And just so that this time around absolutely nobody would be confused as to the fact that the “crime” that they wanted to nail me for was a brand new one that did not yet exist in the German code of criminal law, page number one of their file that normally informs the prosecution and the court about the crime they would be dealing with had the word “corona” written on it, not “fraud” or “embezzlement” or any other real crime.

So that is the backdrop of what then started to take shape in March of 2023.

It was in March of 2023 when I was surprised to get a phone call from a friend, Professor Martin Schwab, a law professor, who told me that his prodigies, the three Berlin attorneys turned agents for the German Domestic Intelligence Service, wanted to negotiate a settlement with me after they had stolen more than 1.1 million euros of my money so that I wouldn’t be able to pay back the loan and their criminal complaint against me, at least to someone who had no understanding of the law would look plausible.

Even though Martin Schwab is very naive and maybe didn’t know at the time that the three Berlin proteges of his were working for and with that German domestic intelligence service, he did know that they had stolen my money and my client’s money because I had explained that to him. I had explained to him what they had done and asked him to intervene before things would get out of control.

He had even sent me an email on March the 23rd of 2023, in which he told me that he didn’t want anything to do with his three prodigies, and these are his words, “embezzling your money.”

I then drafted a settlement agreement and sent it, to these three idiots from Berlin, to them through Martin Schwab. And in this settlement agreement, I stated that I would be okay with them if they transferred the money that they had stolen from me to my wife’s bank account. I didn’t have a German bank account at the time because the banks had all cancelled all of my accounts. But not only that I said, I would even, if they do that, if they returned the stolen money to me, I would even allow them access to the gold that we had bought for the Corona Committee. I thought this was an offer they can’t refuse.

I didn’t really worry about that gold at the time because, at that time, I had set up my own successor entity, ICIC - successor to the failed Corona Investigative Committee and was finally free of Vivian Fischer’s antics - steaming full speed ahead with my very own investigation into what was really going on. So, I thought, let these idiots fight over the gold with Vivian Fischer and make complete fools of themselves; I’ll step in when the time is right.

So, at any rate, I thought this is an offer you can’t refuse. But then things began to feel weird.

At first, it was just that offer which they seemed to be pondering for weeks and then months. It took so long. I couldn’t understand this. Well, then in July of 2023, Inca and I all of a sudden couldn’t find our passports. We believed that they had either been stolen or that we had lost them. We went to inform the police at the local police station and they gave us an official piece of paper stating that we were in the process of getting new passports and that, until then, we would be able to travel in Mexico with our other photo IDs. I, for example, had a California driver’s license, Inca had a German social ID.

Simultaneously, we had gotten in touch with the German embassy in Mexico City, where they told us that we needed to fly to the nearest German consulate, which is in Tijuana, and meet there with a German council who would have us sign some forms based on which the German embassy would then send us new passports. So, that’s what we did.

In Tijuana, we met the German consul at the airport because the consulate was being remodelled. I even explained to him how he would be able to find a doctor who would help him get the toxic waste he had injected into his body flushed out.

Then, a couple of days after we had returned from that trip, the passports miraculously reappeared and I texted the consul in Tijuana via WhatsApp to tell him that we didn’t need the passports anymore as they had reappeared.

To my surprise, he texted back that the old passports had been cancelled or annulled and that we did need to fly back to Tijuana to meet him one more time at the airport to pick up the new passports.

I asked why it wasn’t possible for the embassy to simply send them to me by certified mail or something, as the embassy had told me, but he just replied that wasn’t possible.

Now, this was all a pack of lies, of course, and it had been concocted by the German State Department - and, this is of special importance, as you’ll see at the end of this statement - by the German Secretary of the Interior. We found out that this is a pack of lies, because I finally got a hold of the prosecution’s case file, or the entire defence team did, in November of 2023.

I’m not going to bore you with the details of the kidnapping again, but this much you must know: It looks like most of the email communication is in that case file. The email communication between prosecutor John, who didn’t understand anything about anything, officer Lars Roggatz (sp?), who worked for the German equivalent of the FBI and coordinated the kidnapping, and the German FBI’s officer in Mexico City and the three Berlin idiots. All of this, we believe most of this is in the prosecution’s file.

From this email communication, we know this much for a fact: They had used the fake settlement negotiations between me and the three Berlin attorneys - who, by the way, that’s the latest info we have, do not practice as lawyers anymore - they had used this email settlement, negotiations to track my and Inca’s whereabouts in Mexico.

Justus Hoffmann, the leading crazy man of the Three Stooges, was searching the internet 24/7 in order to find out if I was attending any meetings of the resistance anywhere and even found out that I was scheduled to speak at the Better Way Conference in Bath, United Kingdom, in early June of 2023, a conference that had been organised by the World Council for Health. He told his handlers about this in an email dated May 22nd of 2023 and even suggested that his handlers go there on June the 1st of 2023 because on that day there was a meet and greet dinner scheduled, which crazy Justus Hoffmann said, would be used to collect donations, suggesting that this was a perfect opportunity for his handlers to, in cooperation with the British police, take down the entire event and the people behind it.

An email sent by the FBI’s man in Mexico City to the man who coordinated the kidnapping in Germany, Lars Roggatz (sp?), on August 24, informs him and everybody else, whom he copied, of this: That I could only be arrested in Mexico based on a Mexican arrest warrant, which of course was never issued as I had not committed any crime in Mexico, not entered the country illegally and there was no extradition request for a crime I might have committed in Germany.

That is why their man in Mexico emailed to Germany that they should, in Germany, start an extradition proceeding, which, as we now know, never happened either because the deep state had other plans.

In an email dated September 1st, 2023, FBI agent Roggatz, in Hanover, informs prosecutor John that their plan was to lure me back to Tijuana under the pretext that I needed to sign something in connection with my passport so that they could have the Mexican migration agency arrest me.

And again, just to play things very safe, prosecutor John in an email dated September 30th, 2023, informs everyone else that he and the three Berlin Stooges had also told me that I needed to be in Tijuana in order to get a new power of attorney notarised by the console, which would then be used to finalise the settlement, the fake settlement.

Now, they had given me two very good reasons to go to Tijuana: pick up the new passports and get a new power of attorney notarised so that I would finally be able to finalise the settlement.

Interestingly, a few days earlier, my friend - at least that’s what I thought of him back then - Martin Schwab, whom I had given such a power of attorney, had suddenly and unexpectedly told me that he didn’t want to be involved in that settlement after all. I cannot help but believe that he, at that point, had been told by his proteges, probably by name-dropping Justus Hoffmann, that this whole settlement deal was a ruse or a camouflage deal to get me arrested - just as he said in court. Only that explains why he, this is Martin Schwab, why he still employs Justus Hoffmann at his university and why he did not lift a finger to help me, all the while claiming that he wanted to stay neutral, even though he had played an important part in my abduction. After all, I would never have entered into any settlement negotiation with the Three Stooges had it not been for Martin Schwab, whom I had trusted, at the time at least.

You know what happened then. Inca and I arrived at the airport in Tijuana on October 11th, 23, eager to meet the Mexican council, receive our new passports and to get the new power of attorney notarised as quickly as possible because we then wanted to immediately turn around and fly back to our dogs.

But upon arrival at the gate, we were both taken into custody by six plain-clothed migration officers and whisked off full speed and sirens blaring in a van to the migration agency’s office, which was located some 20 minutes from the airport. There, the man whom Inca and I believed was the director of that agency was extremely friendly when he greeted us, but needed a translator to speak with us. I asked to be allowed to call the embassy in Mexico City for help when he said he had no idea what this was about and that he was only following orders.

I reached a female officer at the embassy who was clearly very uncomfortable even talking to me. Inca overheard everything, as ever since my interview with Barry Trower in England, I never hold my cell phone close to my head but only turn on the speakerphone to communicate. When I asked her for help, the woman at the other end of the line said that she didn’t know what to do, but there was nothing she could do to help and that she just didn’t know what this was about. I should try and get in touch with the console. So that’s what I did next.

I called the consul, who I saw was waiting at the airport for us with our new passports. He too seemed very uncomfortable speaking with me and tried to wiggle his way out of this by stating that he was just following orders and did not have a clue what this was about. I then asked him if he had our new passports, still believing that was the problem, our passports, and he said, “Yes.” Then I asked him to confirm this to the director of the migration office and he agreed and then spoke with him. It was in Spanish so that I wasn’t able to understand everything.

But afterwards, the director of the migration office appeared to be even more nervous, apologised again for what was happening and explained, again, that he had no idea what this was about and that he was only following orders. Then he sent us to see the office’s doctor, who simply checked our pulse and blood pressure and said that we were fine. When we came back out of the doctor’s office, there were dozens of people who looked very poor and in very bad physical shape, who, it was obvious, were about to be put on a huge bus waiting outside to be deported.

The director of the agency then turned to me while Inca started to cry and told me that he would make sure that I would not be made to travel in that bus and then arranged for me to board a van accompanied by two migration officers. When he saw that Inca was crying, he once again apologised to me and to Inca, extended his hand and, without looking at me, wished me the best of luck. I turned to Inca to tell her to stay strong and that I would do everything in my power to get her out of there as quickly as possible, but she couldn’t stop crying.

Then I was taken to the airport and accompanied by two migration officers, flown to Mexico City. There I spent the night in a very rundown large room with many other people but no shower. And the next day, the two migration officers went on a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt with me, parading me in front of the other passengers who were waiting to board as if I was a terrorist. As one of them told me, and as the emails in the prosecution’s case file confirm, it was the German government that paid not only for my kidnapping and flight, but also for their plane fare and hotel.

Inca was made to spend a night in a prison cell with a kind of yoga mat to sleep on and an emergency rescue cover - you know, silver, gold foil, something like that, as a substitute for a cover - so that she would not be able to contact a lawyer who would have undoubtedly freed me immediately as there were no charges, no papers and no extradition either. Just a kidnapping, an act of international terrorism, that’s what it boils down to.

The final act came at Frankfurt airport where I landed on October the 13th of 2023, and was presented for the very first time with a German arrest warrant dated March 15, 2023, which turned out to be nothing but an idiotic pack of lies. So that’s, I thought, that’s why they wouldn’t let me know what this was all about. Fake criminal charges because I had gotten on their and their handlers’ nerves with my corona investigation and my legal plans.

Then, I noticed that one of the arresting officers had also had doubts about the legality of this strange affair. That’s one of the arresting police officers. She had filled in an arrest form and at the very bottom, this is a three or four-page form, at the very bottom, she had added a “special comment” stating that I had arrived at Frankfurt airport at 2:45 pm, accompanied by two officers of the Mexican Migration Agency as a result of an extradition.

I asked her why she had written that, as there had not been an extradition. She said that she too had noticed that something was not right at all and that was the reason she had written that “special comment” at the very bottom of the form.

When we then, at the beginning and during the trial, pointed out to Judge Schindler that he was involved in an illegal kidnapping, he pointed to a what he called deportation order by the Mexican authorities that was in the file. We told him that, first of all, it needed to be translated into German, as a primary rule for all legal proceedings conducted before a German court of law is that the court’s language is German. Everybody knows this. This is what you learn in your first semester of law. He refused. Well, at that point, I had resigned myself to the realisation that Schindler was just another criminal wearing a robe and that he was one of the puppets of the monsters.

Then we translated that deportation order into German and explained to him in great detail that there had not been a deportation. This was fake as the only grounds for a deportation would have been either that I had committed a crime in Mexico or that I had entered the country illegally or that Germany had requested an extradition in a formal proceeding that would have included informing the Mexicans about the reasons for the extradition request in writing and by diplomatic process and it would have required that I get a hearing so that I could respond to the accusations.

We also explained to him that the emails in the file clearly showed that this was a kidnapping as the German equivalent of the FBI had even been informed about the fact that I could only be arrested in Mexico based on a Mexican arrest warrant, which didn’t exist, and that in order to get the Mexicans to issue an arrest warrant if I had neither entered the country illegally nor committed a crime in Mexico. So, if they still wanted me arrested, then the German authorities were required to formally and in writing and by diplomatic process request my extradition.

Judge Schindler didn’t care. He simply followed his orders, as had become apparent to everyone in the courtroom by that time, ignored everything we said and insisted that this was just a deportation, which he didn’t need to worry about.

Well, now he will find out that the simple but fake deportation will not just destroy his career but also has the potential to bring down the entire German justice system, at least the entire German criminal justice system, starting in Göttingen - but there are other places. And this brings us to the final part of the statement to the question: what are the legal consequences of such a kidnapping?

I do not want to have you undergo a kind of complicated set of legal gymnastics but I will give you the basics of the applicable law.

First of all, everyone agrees, both the German courts, who would otherwise love to sweep this problem under the rug, and much more outspoken, of course, the German legal scholars, all of them agree that a kidnapping obviously is a crime and if it is committed by the Government, it’s an especially bad one.

If the government falsely arrests you and incarcerates you, then this amounts to a violation not just of the German constitution but also to a violation of Article 5 of the European Union’s Human Rights charter, and of course of the International Human Rights charter.

Now, let us zero in on what should have happened here. But what the monsters, well, they think so, slightly circumvented. They should have requested an extradition from Mexico by first filing all the necessary papers with a German district court and then through diplomatic process formally asking Mexico to extradite me because of the charges in these papers.

Mexico would then take a close look at the charges so as to make sure that the crime that I was accused of is also a crime in Mexico. And, most importantly, to make sure that the extradition was not for political persecution - because obviously political prosecution or persecution is a crime in itself and you cannot use or rather misuse an extradition proceeding to commit such a crime or participate in it.

Finally, Mexico would have to confront me with the charges, which means give me an opportunity to respond to them. This is called notice and a hearing and it is a universal legal principle. Whenever the government wants to take something from you or impose sanctions on you, it must first give you notice of the charges and then provide you an opportunity to tell your side of the story. That is to “hear you.” That’s notice and a hearing.

Now, here’s another important piece of legal knowledge or legal gymnastics if you will. There is a principle in the law of extradition that is called speciality principle. What this means is that only that special accusation, the special charges that are identified in the extradition papers on the basis of which the extraditing country, in this case Mexico, agrees to extradite you. Only those special charges can later be tried in the country that requests the extradition, that is Germany.

For example, if the extradition request is based on the charge of fraud and Mexico agrees to extradite me on this special basis, fraud, then they cannot put me on trial; the Germans, cannot put me on trial in Germany later for murder or anything else, only for fraud. That’s what this speciality principle means. The Germans are barred from putting me on trial for anything else but what Mexico agreed to extradite me for. And this result is generally agreed upon, both by the courts and by all legal scholars.

The German judiciary can only get past this obstacle if the Mexican authorities later agree that I can also be put on trial for that other crime which was not mentioned in the extradition proceeding. And this directly leads to the answer to the question, what must happen if there was no extradition proceeding at all, not even a botched attempt of an extradition, but pure and simple and outright kidnapping?

Well, the Roman argumentum a fortiori, which means even more. This says that if in a real extradition proceeding, the extradited person can only be put on trial for the special crime identified in the extradition papers, nothing else, then a person who was kidnapped, as opposed to extradited, cannot be put on trial in that kidnapping country for anything. And since there was never an extradition proceeding with official charges being presented to Mexico through the diplomatic process, Mexico cannot later agree to anything. End of story. Except that, of course, huge amounts of damages can be recovered in a civil proceeding for damages in court law, which happens to be my area of expertise. And then there is still the question who exactly was responsible for this catastrophic criminal disaster, in my case.

Before I answer that last question, let me turn your attention to a legal article which one of the most revered and highly acclaimed German law professors wrote. He is 81 or, I believe, now 82-year-old distinguished professor Bernd Schünemann who, by the way, speaks fluent Spanish. And he explains based on the European Extradition Act and also on an international Extradition Act, that if a state goes through an extradition proceeding in order to get someone extradited, in this case me from Mexico, and then tries to put me on trial for a crime that was not even mentioned in these extradition papers and which were not included in why the Mexicans extradited me, then the solution to this problem should be a prohibition to arrest me and incarcerate me.

Which means, according to the European act of extradition, they will have to let me go and give me 45 days to leave the country. If I don’t use that time to leave the country then they can go after me for that other crime that is not included in this speciality principle. If I was extradited from a non-EU country, in this case from Mexico, then I only get 30 days to leave the country. But if I do leave, then this is the end of their story. They could, of course, in theory come after me again, but this time with all eyes on them, eyes of the international community on them, they will have to go through this very formal extradition proceeding. And, of course, if they do that they will once again fail because the old arrest warrant is fake, as we now know.

But then there is still the most important aspect of extradition law and that is that no one must be extradited if this is for political reasons or political persecution. There are no two ways about this and accordingly, I must immediately be set free, now. This means this is the overriding legal principle. No extradition when it comes to political persecution or prosecution. There are no two ways about this and, accordingly, I must immediately be set free now. Which means we do not even have to get into all these legal shenanigans about the formalities of an extradition proceeding, of the writing, of the diplomatic exchange that has to take place. There is no way that anyone can be extradited, let alone kidnapped, for political reasons. So, this is the end of the story and that’s why they have to let me go immediately.

Finally, there’s still this question of who was responsible for this kidnapping. Due to the investigative journalism done by Roger Bittel, it is now 100% certain that not only was there no deportation but, of course, as I just explained in great detail, there was no extradition either.

Roger Bittel doggedly went after every German and Mexican authority and agency and finally, the Germans were forced to admit that in 2023, no extraditions were conducted from Mexico. So, there’s the official confirmation. But he also found out that officially, the German Department of State had been in charge of my fake extradition or kidnapping.

And when Katja Woermer, my attorney, finally got in touch with them, the Department of State weeks ago, they admitted that they have a file on my case. She asked them in her capacity as my lawyer to send her a copy of that file, but they have been slow walking her to the point at which it is now clear, beyond any reasonable doubt, that they are refusing to provide the defence with this very crucial piece of evidence. The question is why?

And the answer is easy if we take into consideration that this whole fake case and fake proceeding was started by the German Domestic Intelligence Service, CPA, the Constitutional Protection Agency, and conducted by the BKA, which is the German equivalent of the FBI.

Both agencies follow the orders of the German Secretary of the Interior. They are the most important tools of terror, I should say, of the Department of the Interior. They do not belong to the Department of Justice, as one should expect in a normal extradition case.

And that is exactly why the Department of State refuses to hand us the file they have on me. Because this will, without any doubt, reveal that it was the Secretary of the Interior, or her handlers from behind the scenes, who ordered my kidnapping. And for what? Well, quite obviously for political reasons, of course, as is evident from the prosecution’s case file and has now become an open secret to keep me from continuing with my Corona investigation.

Now, let us see how the now former Secretary of the Interior and the president of the German equivalent of the FBI, Holger Münch, respond to this. Remember, that it was my father who trained him as a police officer in Bremen many years ago.

And now let us see how the now former Secretary of State, Annalena [Baerbock], responds to these charges but also how the UN respond to these charges, as Annalena is now the president of the United Nations General Assembly. There are, of course, more skeletons in her closet but this one, the kidnapping, will break that camel’s back, too. How will she explain that she, as the German Secretary of State and a self-appointed, brilliant international lawyer, as she claimed, was instrumental in kidnapping a German national in Mexico for political persecution? Good question.

So why is this case of kidnapping under the guise of fake criminal charges to stop me from continuing with my work of exposing the plandemic and then bring the monsters and their puppets to justice such a scandalous case, at least in Germany but also embarrassing for a host of other countries?

Because, as Bernd Schünemann points out in his article, such a practice of kidnapping innocent people from other countries not only puts a huge stain on Germany’s legal system but it threatens to destroy the German people’s faith in their judicial system altogether. And this is crucial at this time as, even according to the mainstream media, the Germans have lost all faith in their legislative branch and in their executive branch. If they now lose all faith in democracy’s last line of defence, the judiciary, the system will undoubtedly crash - and that can happen overnight now.

So, on this note, I’ll end and I’ll let you decide if this is good news or bad news. As far as I’m concerned, I believe it is good news as we are now ready to roll into a new bright future, at least a new bright future for us real humans on this side of the fence. The momentum is there and the time is exactly right.

For some strange reason, I just remembered Amy Winehouse’s song ‘Valerie’. I love that. [Covered] by Mark Ronson. It was probably because the new song by Mark Ronson featuring RAYE, ‘Suzanne’, sounds soothingly and reassuringly a lot like ‘Valerie’. But in the context of this statement, Sade’s song ‘Smooth Operator’ also came to mind.

At any rate, I’ll say let the good times roll from now on. Thank you, and see you all very soon.