A quote widely shared on social media and independent sites over the years states that Rudolf Steiner “predicted” more than 100 years ago that a vaccine would be given to children as young as possible, so that people cannot “develop” a soul or spirit.

Is the quote accurate? If so, why would they want to develop an injection to destroy our souls and spirits?

Introduction

Rudolf Steiner, an Austrian philosopher and founder of anthroposophy, reportedly stated in lectures from 1917 that “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and spirit.”

The quote claims he further stated that materialistic doctors would be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity, and that such a vaccine would make people immune to spiritual life, rendering them highly intelligent but devoid of conscience.

According to the quote, this vaccine would destabilise the relationship between the human etheric body and the universe, causing people to become automatons incapable of spiritual development.

However, it is paraphrased from statements made by Steiner rather than a direct quote. Rather than repeating the paraphrased quote in this article, we have given the Steiner quotes from which they were paraphrased and are no less chilling. But before we read them, it’s useful to understand Steiner’s worldview.

Who is Rudolf Steiner?

According to Grokipedia, Rudolf Steiner was the founder of Anthroposophy, the Waldorf education system and biodynamic farming, and a visionary, clairvoyant and master teacher.

Rudolf Joseph Lorenz Steiner (27 February 1861 – 30 March 1925) was an Austrian-born philosopher, esotericist, and self-described clairvoyant who developed anthroposophy, a purported spiritual science seeking to integrate empirical observation with supersensible perception of human evolution and cosmic influences. [1][2] In 1913, he founded the Anthroposophical Society in Dornach, Switzerland, after breaking from the Theosophical Society over doctrinal differences. [3] [He established] the first Waldorf school in 1919. [2][4] Delivering over 6,000 lectures, his prolific output shaped alternative education, farming, medicine and architecture worldwide, though anthroposophy’s claims of clairvoyant knowledge and hierarchical racial stages in spiritual evolution have drawn criticism for pseudoscientific foundations and problematic racial doctrines unsubstantiated by empirical evidence. [5][6] Rudolf Steiner, Grokipedia (retrieved 30 October 2025). (Please note: Grokipedia pages are generated by artificial intelligence (“AI”). AI programmes are not 100% accurate, and so critical facts should be checked against information sources. Although we haven’t done this, we have provided the sources Grok used as hyperlinks contained in the reference numbers shown in square brackets.)

Grokipedia then goes on to note more details about his involvement with Theosophy: Steiner joined the Theosophical Society on 17 January 1900 and was appointed as General Secretary of the newly formed German Section on 19 October 1902. He served concurrently as leader of the Esoteric School’s German branch.

Steiner emphasised a Western, Christian-oriented spiritual science distinct from the Theosophical Society’s Eastern worldview. “Tensions arose as Steiner critiqued the society’s promotion of Jiddu Krishnamurti as the vehicle for the ‘World Teacher’ in 1911, rejecting claims of Krishnamurti’s messianic role as incompatible with the unique historical incarnation of Christ, which he viewed as central to human evolution. These doctrinal conflicts culminated in the Theosophical Society’s leadership expelling Steiner and the German Section in 1913,” Grokipedia explains.

Steiner then founded the Anthroposophical Society on 23-24 December 1912, in Dornach, Switzerland, retaining most German members and redirecting efforts toward independent spiritual research free from theosophical hierarchies. Despite the split, Steiner continued acquiring theosophical publications, indicating selective continuity with certain ideas while rejecting institutional and interpretive divergences.

As well as joining and later breaking away from the Theosophical Society, Steiner was a Freemason. In the sixth part of a 17-part series of articles titled ‘Edgar Poe as Cultural Warrior’, Matthew Ehret wrote:

In 1889, [Helena] Blavatsky was initiated into the Masonic Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis and Misraim [or Rite of Memphis-Misraïm] by Albert Pike’s former Scottish Rite lieutenant John Yarker. Yarker would go on to initiate both Rudolf Steiner and Aleister Crowley into the same rite years later. John Yarker was a devotee of Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton and was a founding member of the Rosicrucian Society of Eight in 1883 alongside Theosophist William Wynn Westcott, Kenneth Mackenzie, F.G. Inwin, Benjamin Cox and Reverend Ayton. Emerging out of this society, Westcott would co-found the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn in 1886, and Yarker would found the Ancient Rite of Memphis and Misraim in 1889. Madame Blavatsky would be initiated into Yarker’s rite in 1890 and Lucifer Magazine editor Rudolf Steiner would be initiated sometime before 1902 (at the same time as Aleister Crowley). The Syncretic Revival of Paganism: How Transcendentalism Became Theosophy, Matt Ehret, 11 July 2024

With this minimalist background of Steiner in mind, it will help us to understand what he was driving at as we read his quotes.

Paraphrased versus Actual Quote

The quote attributed to Rudolf Steiner beginning “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine,” appears to be a paraphrased or distorted version of statements he made during a series of lectures in 1917. One closely matching passage comes from a lecture where Steiner warned that materialistic forces might seek to abolish the soul through medical means, stating:

“The soul will be abolished by a medicine. Out of a ‘healthy view’ one will find a vaccine by which the organism will be worked on in such a way in the earliest possible youth, if possible right at birth, that this human body will not come to the thought: There is a soul and a spirit … The materialistic physicians will be given the task of expelling the souls from mankind … Spiritual science is not a gimmick, is not merely a theory, but spiritual science is a real duty towards the development of mankind.”—Rudolf Steiner: ‘Collected Works’, pgs 97–98 Rudolf Steiner on “Spiritual Vaccination” (1917), Cognitive-Liberty

The quote above is from a lecture titled ‘The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness’ that Steiner gave on 7 October 1917, in which, among others, he discusses the evolution of the Earth according to “Occult Science.” “As earth evolution progresses, human beings will be less and less able to develop their souls parallel to their bodies,” he claimed.

According to The Rudolf Steiner Archive, the English translation of the extracts from Steiner’s lecture quoted above is:

The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view’, people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and a spirit … Materialistic physicians will be asked to drive the souls out of humanity … Anthroposophy is not a game, nor just a theory; it is a task that must be faced for the sake of human evolution. The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness GA 177, The Rudolf Steiner Archive

Rudolf Steiner Quotes

Maré Hieronimus - who has been educated at a Waldorf school, is a follower and fan of Steiner, calling him a “visionary,” and laments that “the Waldorf community has largely been lost to the deeper purpose and power of his teachings” - published some quotes, including a fuller version of the one mentioned above, which he/she attributes to Steiner:

On 4 April 1916, more than a century ago, Rudolf Steiner wrote: “It won’t be long after the year 2000 for the world to have to go through strange things. Most of humanity will be under the influence of the West. We will see the emergence, coming from America, of a kind of prohibition on thinking, not direct but indirect, a law that will aim to repress all individual thought. There will be a new form of widespread oppression of thought.” He added: “The contribution of discoveries must be such that a sufficient counterweight is introduced into the evolution of the world. And he will be.” “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles. “With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual.” “The time will come – and it may not be far off – when quite different tendencies will come up at a congress like the one held in 1912 and people will say: It is pathological for people to even think in terms of spirit and soul. ‘Sound’ people will speak of nothing but the body. It will be considered a sign of illness for anyone to arrive at the idea of any such thing as a spirit or a soul. People who think like that will be considered to be sick and – you can be quite sure of it – a medicine will be found for this … The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view,’ people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and spirit.” “I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination toward spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life – ‘foolish’ here, or course, in the eyes of materialists.” “A way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination toward spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses. Out of impulses which the medical profession gained from presumption – oh, I beg your pardon, from the consumption [tuberculosis] they themselves suffered – people are now vaccinated against consumption, and in the same way they will be vaccinated against any inclination toward spirituality. This is merely to give you a particularly striking example of many things which will come in the near and more distant future in this field – the aim being to bring confusion into the impulses which want to stream down to earth after the victory of the [Michaelic] spirits of light [in 1879].”—Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)

We need to correct Maré Hieronimus and other Steiner followers’ erroneous beliefs. Steiner was a Theosophist, a Freemason and, considering the Freemason rite he was initiated into, a satanist. For those who are unsure what Theosophists and Freemasons believe, please begin by reading our recent articles:

Maré Hieronimus hopes that after contemplating Steiner’s “prophecies,” more seers and visionaries will “awaken.” Maré Hieronimus will be disappointed to discover that the more Steiner and the likes are exposed, the more people are discovering the truth that Yeshua, the Lord Jesus Christ, is our Saviour.