Rumble has successfully regained full access to its platform in France following a landmark court ruling on 14 October 2025. The ruling declared that a 2022 email from a French government cabinet official demanding content removal was not legally enforceable.

This decision effectively invalidated the government’s attempt to compel censorship, allowing Rumble to restore its services without having to remove any content.

Follow The Expose HERE

Last week a French court ruled that the email from a cabinet official lacked any legal authority or enforceable character, marking a significant victory for free speech and a rejection of governmental overreach through informal communication.

The court’s decision was based on the principle that censorship requires formal legal procedures, not unilateral demands via email.

The conflict originated in 2022 when a French government official sent an email to Rumble demanding the removal of videos from Russian state media outlets, including RT and Sputnik, under threat of legal action. In response, Rumble chose to proactively block access to its platform in France to uphold its commitment to free expression and avoid censorship, a decision that was later vindicated by the court.

Rumble’s founder and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, hailed the ruling as a “victory for freedom” and a “victory for the free exchange of ideas,” emphasising that the French people could once again access Rumble’s platform as a “public square.”

This case is a pivotal moment for digital rights in Europe, setting a precedent against arbitrary government pressure on online platforms.

Sources for this article include:

· Rumble is Restored in France After Court Rejects Government’s Censorship Demand, Reclaim the Net, 14 October 2025

· Rumble wins court case against French Government and regains access to France, Brussels Signal, 15 October 2025

· Rumble is reinstated in France after the courts rejected the government’s request for censorship, Aube Digitali, 15 October 2025

· Historic victory for freedom of expression: Rumble makes its comeback in France after a decisive court decision, Pravda, 15 October 2025