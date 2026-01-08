The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People
‘The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’ is a 2012 book by investigative journalist Jerome R. Corsi.
The book argues that German chemists during World War II discovered the abiotic (non-biological) origin of oil through the Fischer-Tropsch Process and that the US government and oil companies have suppressed this knowledge to maintain the narrative that oil is a finite “fossil fuel.”
Thanks for reading Rhoda’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
According to Corsi, this suppression allows oil companies to charge higher prices by creating artificial scarcity. He claims that US intelligence confiscated Nazi scientific documents at the end of WWII, which revealed how hydrocarbons can be synthesised and naturally formed deep within the Earth, independent of organic material.
Corsi ties the suppression of abiotic oil theory to broader geopolitical and economic narratives. He suggests that if oil were understood as renewable and abundant, it would undermine environmental movements and policies promoting alternative energy. This aligns with his view that climate change concerns are used ideologically to restrict energy development.
The book also references Soviet oil exploration under Josef Stalin, who allegedly ordered geologists to “dig deeper” based on abiotic theories - leading, Corsi claims, to Russia’s current status as a top oil producer.
Although not stated as such, the implication is that the video below is a copy of the audiobook for Corsi’s ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy’. It begins with an excerpt from an interview with L. Fletcher Prouty.
The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil (2 hrs 47 mins)
If you are unable to watch/listen to the video above on Rumble, you can watch/listen to it on BitChute HERE.
Further reading:
The Fossil Fuel Fable - A condensation of the book ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy–How the U.S. Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’, PNN Network, April 2013
The Great Oil Conspiracy: It has been known since the end of WWII that oil is not a fossil fuel; it is abiotic, The Exposé, 1 October 2023
Not all “fossil fuels” are from fossils, so where do they come from? The Exposé, 14 January 2024
L. Fletcher Prouty: Oil is not a fossil fuel; it is the second most prevalent liquid on Earth, The Exposé, 29 September 2023
Thanks for reading Rhoda’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The oil issue is the most important non-metaphysical issue of our time. And it is also the one that is being suppressed the most. There is very little discussion of this subject, especially in relation to the inevitable consequences of declining oil production. Everybody -- all the gov'ts, think tanks, behind the scenes power brokers, and so on (but not the general public, of course) knows all about the oil situation, and they are choosing to suppress it as much as possible. That takes the form of first, not allowing discussion (or much mention by them at all). Second, by denying the effects of Peak Oil (and since we are past the peak, the effects of declining oil production from here on out). Third, by floating decoy arguments, such as oil isn't a fossil fuel (claiming it to be abiotic); along with that idea is that oil isn't scarce, won't ever decline in amount, is constantly being renewed, and so on. The overall effect of this campaign is to convince people, the common people, that the oil issue isn't really much of a problem, and can be ignored.
But the oil issue is a problem, an enormous one. Oil resources are finite. According to the geophysicists (geophysicists not employed by oil companies, that is) the earth was endowed with approximately 2.1 trillion barrels of oil, of which half has already been consumed (burned, converted to plastics, fertilizer, cosmetics, you name it). That means there will be less of it all the time, of lower quality, and more difficult to obtain. The energy-rich days of the 20th century are over. Furthermore, there is no substitute for oil. A technological society can only run on oil: basically the good, high-quality, energy rich oil we had in the last century. Another question is whether a technological society, such as we have now, can adjust to a declining energy regime as well as it did to an increasing energy regime (like we had in the 20th century). The answer is probably no, unless...there are a) fewer people (like 90% fewer), and b) the energy use per capita decreases -- think 15-minute cities. Otherwise the financial system will collapse. There is too much debt. As long as an economy grows, the debt can be rolled over into the future, but economic growth fundamentally depends on an excellent energy source. We don't have that anymore.
So the future (and the present, it seems) is going to be marked by resource wars for oil, and efforts by the power elite to conserve what is left, mainly for their own use, by various methods, depopulation being one.
One might argue that there will always be oil in the ground. That's true. But that is an inaccurate shorthand assertion of something like "There will always be enough oil in the ground to provide a constantly increasing supply of it being delivered for use by technological society: just like we had in the 20th century." I'm sorry, that won't happen. In the early days of oil production the produced oil was easy to produce and was high quality. Over time it has become more difficult to locate and extract, and consequently the ratio of energy expended to energy provided has decreased. It used to be around 100:1. Now it is less, although the statistics on that point are becoming harder to obtain (for outsiders). At some point, even if there is oil in the ground, the ratio will fall to 1:1, after which oil can no longer be used as an energy source. When will that happen? Maybe the thinktanks have come up with an estimate, but if they have they are keeping it a secret. I wouldn't be surprised if it is sometime this century.