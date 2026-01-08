Rhoda’s Substack

The oil issue is the most important non-metaphysical issue of our time. And it is also the one that is being suppressed the most. There is very little discussion of this subject, especially in relation to the inevitable consequences of declining oil production. Everybody -- all the gov'ts, think tanks, behind the scenes power brokers, and so on (but not the general public, of course) knows all about the oil situation, and they are choosing to suppress it as much as possible. That takes the form of first, not allowing discussion (or much mention by them at all). Second, by denying the effects of Peak Oil (and since we are past the peak, the effects of declining oil production from here on out). Third, by floating decoy arguments, such as oil isn't a fossil fuel (claiming it to be abiotic); along with that idea is that oil isn't scarce, won't ever decline in amount, is constantly being renewed, and so on. The overall effect of this campaign is to convince people, the common people, that the oil issue isn't really much of a problem, and can be ignored.

But the oil issue is a problem, an enormous one. Oil resources are finite. According to the geophysicists (geophysicists not employed by oil companies, that is) the earth was endowed with approximately 2.1 trillion barrels of oil, of which half has already been consumed (burned, converted to plastics, fertilizer, cosmetics, you name it). That means there will be less of it all the time, of lower quality, and more difficult to obtain. The energy-rich days of the 20th century are over. Furthermore, there is no substitute for oil. A technological society can only run on oil: basically the good, high-quality, energy rich oil we had in the last century. Another question is whether a technological society, such as we have now, can adjust to a declining energy regime as well as it did to an increasing energy regime (like we had in the 20th century). The answer is probably no, unless...there are a) fewer people (like 90% fewer), and b) the energy use per capita decreases -- think 15-minute cities. Otherwise the financial system will collapse. There is too much debt. As long as an economy grows, the debt can be rolled over into the future, but economic growth fundamentally depends on an excellent energy source. We don't have that anymore.

So the future (and the present, it seems) is going to be marked by resource wars for oil, and efforts by the power elite to conserve what is left, mainly for their own use, by various methods, depopulation being one.

One might argue that there will always be oil in the ground. That's true. But that is an inaccurate shorthand assertion of something like "There will always be enough oil in the ground to provide a constantly increasing supply of it being delivered for use by technological society: just like we had in the 20th century." I'm sorry, that won't happen. In the early days of oil production the produced oil was easy to produce and was high quality. Over time it has become more difficult to locate and extract, and consequently the ratio of energy expended to energy provided has decreased. It used to be around 100:1. Now it is less, although the statistics on that point are becoming harder to obtain (for outsiders). At some point, even if there is oil in the ground, the ratio will fall to 1:1, after which oil can no longer be used as an energy source. When will that happen? Maybe the thinktanks have come up with an estimate, but if they have they are keeping it a secret. I wouldn't be surprised if it is sometime this century.

