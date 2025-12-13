Earlier this month, Billboard Chris addressed the European Parliament to present the facts about the transgender ideology.

“There’s no such thing as a transgender child,” he said. “I consider [transgender to be] one of the greatest lies ever told in the history of the human race.”

Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, is a well-known Canadian advocate for safeguarding children from ideological pressures and medical interventions. On 10 December, he addressed the European Parliament on the growing concerns surrounding gender-transitioning practices involving minors.

“For over 5 years now, I’ve been on a mission to raise awareness about what I consider to be the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine. The practice of what is known as gender affirming care or collectively known as trying to change the sex of children with puberty-blocking drugs, the opposite sex’s hormones and surgeries,” he said.

“There’s no such thing as a transgender child … I haven’t yet met one person who can tell me what a transgender child is … I consider [transgender to be] one of the greatest lies ever told in the history of the human race.” And it is physically harming children.

Gender ideologues tell children that “if they don’t conform to [gender] stereotypes, that they might be transgender, that they might have been born in the wrong body and that the solution for them is to go on drugs that have never been approved for this purpose,” Billboard Chris explained.

The drugs they use are the same drugs used to chemically castrate criminals. “We are giving children chemical castration drugs that are used to this day on sex offenders. They’re given to paedophiles,” he said. “The same drug is now called a puberty blocker.”

Billboard Chris: Exposing the greatest lie ever told, at the European Parliament, uploaded 12 December 2025 (8 mins)

“What is being done is that they are sending teenage girls into menopause, which has 100 side effects of its own. And they call this love, and we’re supposed to be quiet about it,” Billboard Chris said.

They lump a range of letters together into an acronym, representing different cohorts. Acronyms such as LGBTQIA+, with the “+” representing other identities not explicitly listed, such as pansexual, two-spirit and others. Yes “two-spirit,” an umbrella term encompassing sexuality and gender in Indigenous Native American communities.

“They pretend it’s one big community, and they use this to silence people who dare to object to any of this. But this is child abuse,” Billboard Chris quite rightly said.

Billboard Chris: Teenaged girls are being sent into menopause, uploaded 13 December 2025 (3 mins)

In addition to the physical harm it’s causing, there are no benefits. In 2024, a report commissioned by the NHS was published to assess the provision of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK, particularly focusing on the Gender Identity Development Service (“GIDS”) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. The Cass Review, officially known as the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People, was led by Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

The Cass Review “found that there was no evidence of psychological improvement for any of these kids receiving these drugs and hormones and surgeries. The evidence is scant, it’s non-existent or it’s extremely low quality,” Billboard Chris said.

“There was a systematic review done in Sweden. It found the same results,” he said. “The most thorough review done to date was done this year by the HHS, Department of Health and Human Services, in the United States and it’s peer-reviewed… There’s no arguing with these reports. They’ve gone over all of the peer-reviewed journals, all of the studies, and they’ve all come to the same conclusion that there’s no evidence this is helping kids.”

“So, if it’s not helping kids, what are we doing sterilising these children?” he asked.

According to the Tavistock and Portman Trust, 70% of the children “treated” for gender reassignment had five or more co-existing mental health issues. “They didn’t just have one or two other problems. They had five or more,” Billboard Chris said. “They have autism in, likely, a majority of [the milder] cases … We know from the Tavistock that 35% of their patients … had moderate to severe autism.”

He continued: “These are kids who have suffered sexual abuse. In a majority of cases, the president of the American College of Paediatricians tells me personally that he estimates it’s about 60% of the kids have had sexual abuse … These are kids with eating disorders, borderline personality disorder.”

Billboard Chris: Dropping truth bombs on the European Parliament, uploaded 10 December 2025 (3 mins)

The three clips above are taken from a 90-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session titled ‘Trans Kids: The Conversation They’re Trying to Shut Down’. You can watch the full presentation HERE.