Tim Davie, the outgoing BBC Director General, has publicly defended the corporation against its critics, accusing “enemies” of the BBC of weaponising criticism and attempting to undermine its reputation, following a scandal over the editing of a Donald Trump speech in a Panorama documentary.

The latest BBC controversy stems from a leaked memo by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee. US President Donald Trump has threatened a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC, calling its journalists “corrupt” and accusing them of “doctoring” his speech.

The Telegraph, which broke the story of Prescott’s memo earlier this month, no longer appears in results for queries entered into search engines. We’re not sure when search engines began down-ranking The Telegraph (it seems to have happened in the last few months) or what the reason is, but the tactic of down-ranking sites or removing them altogether from search results, particularly by Google, will be familiar to those who follow outlets that speak against the establishment’s preferred narrative. It is one of the many mechanisms used to censor voices to maintain control of the narrative. The Exposé, for example, has been a victim of down-ranking for years; it is only in recent months that The Exposé has been “recognised” by and appears on internet search engines. The bottom line: If you want to find an article published by The Telegraph, you will need to go to their website and search for it there.

Yesterday, The Telegraph published an article about Tim Davie’s address to BBC staff following his resignation. Davie was the Director-General of the BBC from September 2020 until he resigned on Sunday due to the controversy about the editing of Mr. Trump’s speech.

In his address to staff, Davie stated that the BBC is “the very best of what I think we should be as a society” and expressed pride in the organisation’s work, despite acknowledging it had made “mistakes that have cost us.” He specifically blamed “enemies” of the corporation for stoking allegations of bias, arguing that the narrative surrounding the BBC should be controlled by the organisation itself, not its critics.

As one commentator on social media said, if Davie came down from his ivory tower for just a moment, he would realise that the BBC’s “enemies” are many. An additional 300,000 households have stopped paying the licence fee in the last year. Many of these will have stopped paying the licence fee in protest at the propaganda BBC peddles as “news” and the critical social justice being peddled in various forms through its channels. In the last year, the fee evasion rate has increased to 12.52%, meaning nearly one in eight of the estimated 28.6 million households in the UK are now not paying the licence fee. In other words, the BBC has millions of “enemies,” and that is just in the UK.

What Davie has also failed to recognise is that the latest controversy is in a string of many, as Sky News Australia pointed out in a broadcast today.

Sky News host Rita Panahi and Douglas Murray discussed how “lost” the BBC is after their editing scandal of US President Donald Trump. This is not an “isolated” incident of institutional bias, Panahi said. “It’s not a simple misjudgement. The BBC’s institutional bias goes well beyond Donald Trump.”

Sky News Australia: ‘Not an isolated event’: BBC’s ‘institutional bias’ against Trump blasted, 12 November 2025 (17 mins)

