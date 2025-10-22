The UK’s Online Safety Act has sparked a transatlantic dispute over free speech and jurisdiction. US-based platforms are pushing back against the UK regulator Ofcom’s demands for compliance.

Kiwi Farms, 4chan and Gab argue that Ofcom’s demands amount to extraterritorial regulation that conflicts with American law and values; in August, two of the platforms filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to challenge Ofcom’s authority.

Ofcom refused to open the door to the man who had come to its London office to serve the legal complaint, and the US court papers had to be left with a security guard. Unfortunately for Ofcom, it remains validly served. “It is a pretty foregone conclusion that, in the end, the censorious, meddlesome quango will be left with a judgment against it in a US court,” according to The Spectator.

Last week, The Valley Vanguard summarised the transatlantic can of worms that Ofcom has opened.

The following was written by Robert Johnson and published by The Valley Vanguard on 16 October 2025.

Britain’s online regulator has stepped into a fight that stretches far beyond its shores, provoking a showdown over free speech, jurisdiction and how the internet should be governed. What began as a domestic safety law intended to shield children from harmful content is now prompting legal challenges in the United States and alarmed commentary about Britain’s role as a digital global censor.

The dispute raises urgent questions: How far can a national regulator reach into websites hosted abroad? And what are the consequences for UK-US relations if regulators begin to enforce local standards across borders?

How The Online Safety Act Opened A Transatlantic Can Of Worms

The Online Safety Act was presented as a domestic measure to protect minors and curb dangerous material online. Yet, in practice, its enforcement mechanisms risk sweeping up foreign platforms simply because they are accessible to some UK users. Regulators tasked with enforcing the law now claim power to demand compliance from websites based outside the UK - a move that Washington and many platform operators view as overreach.

Domestic intent, international impact: The law targets content available to UK audiences, but its enforcement steps have crossed borders.

Age verification and access limits: Increasingly, access to controversial or explicit material is gated behind invasive age checks, which critics say erode privacy while failing to stop tech-savvy youth.

Which Platforms Were Caught in Ofcom’s Crosshairs - and Why It Matters

Ofcom has sent formal demands to several US-based sites because they are reachable by UK residents. Notable names include Kiwi Farms, 4chan and Gab - platforms with reputations for hosting extremist, abusive or otherwise objectionable speech. To the UK regulator, these sites fall within the Online Safety Act’s remit because some users in Britain can access their content.

Site operators have pushed back hard. Their responses hinge on a core argument: content published under the protection of the US First Amendment cannot be regulated by a foreign authority. In other words, many platform owners view Ofcom’s demands as an attempt by a UK arm of government to police speech beyond its jurisdiction.

Legal Manoeuvres: US Courts Get Involved

The confrontation escalated when Kiwi Farms and 4chan filed suit in a federal court in Washington state. They asked for a declaration that Ofcom lacks authority to compel compliance and sought a restraining order against overseas enforcement actions. The case quickly turned into a spectacle - attempts to serve paperwork at Ofcom’s London offices reportedly met bureaucratic resistance - but the legal challenge remains valid and active.

Platforms argue that US constitutional protections shield their publishing choices.

They claim Ofcom’s demands amount to extraterritorial regulation that conflicts with American law and values.

Why US Observers See This As A Clash Of Internet Philosophies

Observers in the United States frame the dispute as emblematic of two divergent internet models. One trusts in robust free-speech protections and broad access; the other favours state-led safety regimes designed to limit harm but which can be used to suppress speech more widely. Critics warn that when a government regulator enforces domestic standards on foreign platforms, the result can be global censorship by default.

This is not merely an academic debate. A State Department report has already criticised elements of UK policy for curbing civic freedoms, and Ofcom’s outreach to US websites has amplified concerns about Britain’s reputation on free speech matters.

What Could Happen Next: Blocking, Fines And A “British Firewall” Risk

Ofcom’s next moves will be watched closely. Possible scenarios being discussed in policy circles include:

Escalating demands and penalties for non-compliant sites, including fines with daily accruals. Ordering UK internet service providers to block access to specified foreign sites - a technical and political step that would mirror the “Great Firewall” approach used elsewhere. Diplomatic friction with the United States if regulators are perceived as attempting to impose UK standards on American companies and citizens.

Such tactics would carry heavy reputational costs. For the UK government, being seen by its closest ally as endorsing authoritarian-style internet controls would be diplomatically damaging and domestically contentious.

Practical Problems With Extraterritorial Enforcement

There are several practical hurdles to Ofcom’s approach. First, US-based platforms can invoke constitutional protections and seek judicial relief in American courts. Second, enforcement across borders raises jurisdictional questions - courts tend to baulk at foreign bodies asserting unfettered authority over content governed by another nation’s laws. Finally, the logistics of compelling compliance from anonymous or loosely governed online communities present serious enforcement gaps.

Costs: Pursuing international legal action is expensive for both regulators and defendants.

Effectiveness: Tech-savvy users and operators can often find technical workarounds to avoid geo-restrictions.

Diplomacy: Aggressive action risks sparking formal protests and policy pushback from allied governments.

Reputation, politics and the battle for online norms

Beyond legalities, the dispute touches on broader political narratives. Some UK officials feel pressure to be visibly tough on online harms, both to reassure domestic audiences and to signal action to civic institutions. But this imperative can collide with international norms and invite charges that the UK is sliding toward heavy-handed internet governance.

As the litigation unfolds, both sides will be making arguments not only about statutes and jurisdiction, but about which model of the internet - open and speech-protective, or regulated and safety-focused - should set the tone for global platforms.

Voices In The Debate And What They’re Saying

Commentators and civil-society groups in the US have framed the episode as emblematic of risks associated with state-mandated moderation regimes. They warn that mechanisms designed to police abuse and pornography could be repurposed to target political expression. Supporters of tougher regulation counter that online harms disproportionately affect vulnerable groups and that stronger rules are needed to prevent real-world damage.

Advocates for free speech emphasise legal protections and warn against extraterritorial reach.

Proponents of stricter oversight stress victim protection and platform accountability.

Andrew Tettenborn, a professor of commercial law and former Cambridge admissions officer, is among those who have argued that the UK should reassess the reach of its online safety regime in light of these transatlantic disputes.

