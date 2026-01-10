In September 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (“UNESCO”) released a report titled ‘Homeschooling through a Human Rights Lens’, which sparked significant debate regarding parental rights and educational freedom.

Alex Newman joined The New American’s podcast last year to discuss this report and what it means for parental rights and educational freedom.

In December 2024, the UK’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, first announced in the King’s Speech during the 2023 State Opening of Parliament, was introduced into the Uk Parliament by the Department for Education. It has passed three readings in the House of Commons and two readings in the House of Lords. It is now at the report stage before having its third and final reading in the House of Lords.

Child rights advocates have raised several key concerns about the Bill, primarily centred on human rights, privacy and the erosion of parental autonomy. They argue the Bill is a violation of parental and family rights, and an overreach and surveillance via the Unique Identifier.

It can’t be coincidence that the UK government, despite the consequences, is suddenly taking an interest in controlling the information children are taught or exposed to; considering UNESCO’s homeschooling report, it can only be seen as part of a global agenda being dictated by a supranational non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) which is controlled by oligarchs – the United Nations.

UNESCO’s report emphasises a rights-based approach, asserting that governments, not parents, are the primary duty-bearers in ensuring children’s access to quality education.

It advocates for curricula aligned with UN-mandated values, including global citizenship, respect for diversity and comprehensive sexuality education, while discouraging traditional gender roles and religious “dogmatic approaches” that may promote intolerance.

These UN demands represent an overreach, undermining parental autonomy and constitutional protections.

UN Targets Homeschoolers Through “Human Rights” Scheme

The United Nations is once again attacking homeschoolers in an attempt to control the education of youth to embrace collectivism, climate hysteria, social-emotional learning, and globalism, explains Alex Newman for The New American’s ‘Behind The Deep State’.

A new UNESCO report, prepared under the supervision of a literal North Korean totalitarian, explains that homeschooling, if not done by the UN’s standards, can violate a student’s “human rights.” Therefore, all forms of education must be viewed through a “rights-based” lens.

This invasion of parental rights and educational freedom must be taken seriously, Newman said. The UN’s efforts to control the education of our children must be resisted once and for all.

The New American: UN Targets Homeschoolers Through “Human Rights” Scheme, 11 November 2025 (29 mins)

