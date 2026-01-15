The UN is currently finalising changes to “children’s rights” to give them access to abortions without parental consent.

This is not the first attack on children, families and all of our futures using “children’s rights” as the excuse. In 2023, the UN issued “guidance” which explicitly links “children’s rights” to the UN’s nefarious climate change agenda.

Climate Change and Children’s Rights

In 2023, the UN issued new guidance to member states from the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. The Committee produces “General Comments” to explain the rights contained in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (“CRC”) and its Optional Protocols and provide guidance with respect to particular issues. General Comments are key standards that help States improve both the way they write their reports and the way they implement the treaties.

General Comment No. 26 provides a comprehensive interpretation of UN member States’ obligations under the CRC and affirms for the first time that children have a fundamental right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. It explicitly links this right to the “climate crisis,” biodiversity loss and pollution, emphasising that States must not only protect children from immediate environmental harm but also prevent foreseeable future violations due to current actions or inaction.

The Committee stresses that States are accountable for environmental harm occurring both within their borders and beyond and urges urgent action, including phasing out fossil fuels, transitioning to renewable energy, improving air and water quality, and protecting biodiversity. It also mandates that children’s views be meaningfully considered in environmental decision-making and highlights the importance of environmental education.

It is claimed that the development of General Comment No. 26 involved extensive global consultation, including with children, civil society and national human rights institutions, and reflects the growing recognition that the climate crisis is a child rights crisis.

We must remember that children are being brainwashed in schools and through entertainment and other media to, among others, blindly follow the UN’s false narrative about a climate change crisis. Children are not expressing their own minds but, rather, innocently repeating what they have been indoctrinated to say. It is no wonder then that the UN is encouraging a small number of UN-indoctrinated children to “have their say” and to participate in decision-making that affects the world, now and in the future; the UN’s propaganda is not influencing parents so they are bypassing the adults and targeting innocent children to be their pawns.

Read more: New UN guidance affirms children’s right to a clean, healthy environment, United Nations, 28 August 2023

“Justice” and Children’s Rights

The UN has not limited its egregious “guidance” under the guise of “children’s rights” to a manufactured climate change crisis. A second general comment, No. 27, is currently being finalised. According to Childs Rights Connect’s estimated timeline, the guidance will be “launched” in May 2026. This “guidance” emphasises children’s access to “justice,” including the need for access to abortion services.

Argentina has strongly criticised the draft, arguing it exceeds the Committee’s mandate, violates national sovereignty and parental rights, and confuses procedural access to justice with the broader fulfilment of rights.

The Ordo Iuris Institute raised concerns that the use of “gender” instead of “sex” could lead to irreversible medical interventions for minors without parental consent, citing cases like a Canadian father imprisoned for opposing his daughter’s gender transition. They argued that such cases do “not provide access to the justice of the child, but rather an irreversible damage on a subject not yet mature.”

The Committee has a long-standing history of advocating for abortion access, beginning in the late 1990s, including urging decriminalisation and opposing parental notification laws.

Read more: UN Child Rights Committee Promotes Abortion, Undermines Parental Rights in New General Comment, C-Fam, 1 August 2024 (?)

Campaign group CitizenGo is bringing the UN’s nefarious changes to children’s rights in the name of “justice” to the public’s attention. The following is the wording for their petition to UN Ambassador Martin Fraser and UN Ambassador Laurence Simms. There is a link at the end where you can sign the petition if you choose to do so. You can find a link to download a copy of the draft General Comment No. 27 HERE.

By CitizenGo, 8 January 2026

A quiet UN committee is about to change the meaning of “children’s rights.”

Right now, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is finalising a new interpretation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child - without a vote, without public debate and without asking parents.

If adopted, this text won’t stay on paper. It will become a new “global standard” and be cited in courtrooms, enforced in schools and hospitals, and used to pressure parents who refuse to comply.

And what it pushes is extreme - and dangerous.

The draft treats abortion for minors as a child’s right that must be provided quickly, and removes parents from the decision entirely.

It also pushes gender ideology, demanding that states reshape laws and institutions to affirm a child’s declared “gender identity,” sidelining parents who say no.

They call this “access” and “protection.” In reality, it means parents are pushed out of decisions that will have lifelong consequences for their children.

Once something is labelled a “child’s right” at the UN, parents are no longer decision-makers.

Institutions step in. Courts intervene. And parents are treated as obstacles to overcome rather than the primary caregivers who understand their child’s needs best.

This was never agreed: not by voters, not by parliaments and not by parents.

No country signed a treaty giving children the right to abortion. No country agreed that gender transition should override parental responsibility.

Yet if governments stay silent (as they often do), this text will be adopted quietly and then used for years to pressure families around the world.

This is how radical ideas become normal. Quietly. Technically. Permanently.

We are calling on the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and Ambassador Martin Fraser and Ambassador Laurence Simms, Ireland’s Ambassadors to the UN in New York and Geneva, to stop this rewrite before it is locked in.

Parents must not be pushed aside. Children need protection, not ideology.

Sign the petition now to stop this dangerous reinterpretation before it becomes the global standard and takes the parenting control away from families.